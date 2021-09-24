Xbox Free Play Days: These three titles are free to play this weekend

As part of the Xbox Free Play Days, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Video Game 4, Outward, and Golf with Your Friends for free this weekend - from Thursday, September 23 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, September 26 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

In addition, for a limited period of time, you can purchase these games and other editions at up to a 75% discount.

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Video Game 4

Experience the two-wheels, exciting supercross world in Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 4. Jump on your bike and challenge all the legends from the official championship, explore the compound and start your path to glory in the career mode. A new career mode will put your abilities to the test in order to bring out the champion inside you.

Choose your favourite rider from an army of over 100 riders as you range over the 450SX and 250SX categories.

Standard Edition (59.99 SRP) at 60% off: USD24.00

Special Edition (79.99 SRP) at 60% off: USD32.00

Outward

Outward is an open-world RPG where the cold of the night or an infected wound can be as dangerous as a predator lurking in the dark. As an ordinary adventurer, you'll not only have to hide or defend yourself against threatening creatures, but also brave the hazardous environmental conditions, protect yourself against infectious diseases, make sure you get enough sleep and stay hydrated. Embark on perilous expeditions across untamed lands to reach new cities, undertake varied missions and discover hidden dungeons crawling with formidable enemies.

To survive in the dazzling yet deadly world of Aurai, you'll have to be cunning, clever and prepared. Devise diverse strategies to defeat your foes and don't neglect your basic needs, sharing your journey with a friend, locally or online.

Standard Edition (39.99 SRP) at 75% off: USD10.00

The Three Brothers DLC (19.99 SRP) at 67% off: USD6.60

The Soroboreans DLC (14.99 SRP) at 67% off: USD4.95

Golf with Your Friends

Golf with Your Friends takes all the competitive thrills of putting in the park and throws in pure gaming chaos. Make sure your skills are up to scratch as you tee off against 11 other golfers in simultaneous online multiplayer.