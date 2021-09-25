Surface Duo 2 to get three years of OS and security updates, Microsoft confirms

Microsoft's newly-launched Surface Duo 2 will get three years of OS and security updates, the company confirmed in a statement to Android Authority on Friday.

"We are committed to providing three years of OS and security updates," Microsoft said in response to a question regarding update commitments for the second generation of its dual-screen smartphone.

The Surface Duo 2 was announced earlier this week along with other Surface products. Available in Glacier and Obsidian color options, the dual-screen device is priced starting at USD1500.

Surface Duo 2: Specifications

Surface Duo 2 comes with 5.8-inch AMOLED touchscreens with 1344x1892-pixels resolution that open to become an 8.3-inch AMOLED display Dual PixelSense Fusion display with 2688x1892-pixels resolution. The display offers a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, the device has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, paired with up to 512GB of storage and 8GB of DRAM LPDDR5 memory. It runs on Android 11 and is fuelled by a 4449mAh dual battery that is claimed to provide up to 15.5 hours of local video playback and up to 28 hours of talk time. The device supports 23W USB-C fast-charging as well.

On the camera front, the Surface Duo 2 features a triple rear-facing camera module that houses a 12MP main wide lens with dual pixel PDAF and OIS, a 12MP telephoto lens with OIS and 2X optical zoom and a 16MP ultra-wide lens with a 110-degree diagonal field of view. On the front, there is a 12MP camera.

Connectivity features onboard the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/QZSS, NFC for contactless payments. Other features include a fingerprint reader, Chromecast and Miracast support, Stereo speaker, Qualcomm aptX Classic, HD and TWS and more.

Overall, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is a major upgrade over the original model.