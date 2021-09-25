Heads Up mode now available on more Android phones

Google has expanded Heads Up, a feature that provides periodic reminders to look up from your screen when you're walking while using your phone, to more Android devices.

You can find the Heads Up mode within Digital Wellbeing settings on all smartphones running on Android 9 and above OS versions. Previously, this feature was available on Pixel phones only.

When enabled on your device, this feature provides the following alerts:

Be Careful

Stay Alert

Look Ahead

Watch Out

Stay Focused

Watch your step

Look up

"With the Heads Up feature, you can get reminders to look up and stay alert when you're walking and using your phone. Launched first on Pixel earlier this year, Heads Up is now available through the Digital Wellbeing setting on devices running Android 9 and newer," Google wrote in a blog post.

Apart from expanding the safety-focused Heads Up feature to more devices, Google, earlier this week, announced a number of new accessibility features that are coming to Android devices this season. These include: