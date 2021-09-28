Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

At the Enterprise Connect conference, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced three new capabilities including Voice ID authentication for Amazon Connect, a highly scalable and cost-effective omnichannel cloud contact center solution.

Amazon Connect is not only simple to set-up and use but also cost-effective because companies have to only pay for the time agents are actually interacting with customers.

Below are the three new capabilities announced for Amazon Connect:

Amazon Connect Voice ID

Amazon Connect Voice ID leverages machine learning to provide real-time caller authentication and fraud risk detection to make voice interactions faster and more secure. It analyzes the caller's unique voice characteristics (e.g. rhythm, pitch, and tone) and carrier network metadata to provide agents and self-service interactive voice response (IVR) systems with a real-time decision on the caller's identity.

Amazon Connect Voice ID also lets companies create a custom watchlist for fraudulent actors, reducing potential losses from fraudulent attacks and making contact center operations more secure.

Amazon Connect Wisdom

Amazon Connect Wisdom provides agents with access to the wide range of product and service information, reducing the time spent searching for answers. It connects relevant knowledge repositories with built-in connectors for third-party applications like Salesforce and ServiceNow, as well as internal wikis, FAQ stores, and file shares to help them find answers and quickly resolve customer issues.

Leveraging real-time speech analytics and natural language processing (NLP) from Contact Lens for Amazon Connect, Wisdom detects customer issues during calls and then provide agents recommendations and answers.

High-volume outbound communications

Amazon Connect's high-volume outbound communications for calls, texts, and emails give organizations a simple, embedded, cost-effective way to contact millions of customers daily for communications like marketing promotions, appointment reminders, and upcoming delivery notifications without having to integrate third-party tools.

Communication capabilities include a predictive dialer that automatically calls customers in a list, but throttles outreach based on agent availability. It also uses a machine learning model to distinguish between a live customer, voicemail greeting, or busy signal to increase agent efficiency by ensuring agents only connect to a live customer.

Amazon Connect high-volume outbound communications capability is now available in preview in US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), and Europe (London) AWS regions