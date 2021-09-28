Left Menu

Consumer Retail and Tech Industry Leaders, Croma and Qualcomm Technologies Come Together to Launch 5G Friday

The offer commenced from September 3rd, 2021.The 5G Friday campaign aims to bring new-age experiences for smartphone users by equipping them with devices capable of leveraging the superior performance and higher efficiency of 5G wireless technologies once the next-generation networks become available in the country.Commenting on this, Avijit Mitra MD CEO, Croma said, Croma has always tried to stay ahead of the curve and brought the latest gadgets to the consumers.

28-09-2021
Business Wire India Croma, India's leading electronics retailer from the Tata Group, has launched a "5G Friday" campaign to help the consumers upgrade to a 5G smartphone powered by Snapdragon products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the world's leading wireless technology innovator. As part of this campaign, Croma consumers will be able to exchange their smartphone for a new Snapdragon® 5G mobile platform-powered smartphone and will receive a special exchange bonus & other offers from Croma. The offer commenced on September 3rd, 2021.

The "5G Friday" campaign aims to bring new-age experiences for smartphone users by equipping them with devices capable of leveraging the superior performance and higher efficiency of 5G wireless technologies once the next-generation networks become available in the country.

Commenting on this, Avijit Mitra – MD & CEO, Croma said, "Croma has always tried to stay ahead of the curve and brought the latest gadgets to the consumers. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies and its subsidiaries, to help our customers upgrade to a better smartphone experience once again." Commenting on this, RajenVagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India said "Today, consumers can have the latest and the best, when they buy their next device and opt for a 5G smartphone. Over the last 18 months, India has seen the launch of many Snapdragon 5G phones powered by Snapdragon across various price tiers ahead of upcoming 5G network launches. As a global leader in wireless technologies and now 5G, Qualcomm Technologies has been at the helm in the worldwide adoption and enablement of 5G technologies and devices. Now in India, Croma is offering consumers one more avenue of "moving to the next". Croma is one of the biggest and most trusted retail brands in India, and we are delighted to collaborate with them in this campaign, which I call a 'movement'.'' Customers will have several smartphones models to choose from, under a single roof, at their nearest Croma outlet or on the website www.croma.com during the offer period, ending November 26, 2021.

