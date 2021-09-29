Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Google has added the ability for Android users to replace their Google Meet background with a video to make calls more fun. Previously, the feature was available on Google Meet on the web and iOS.

Initially, you will be able to select from six Google made videos such as a classroom, a party and a beach with more options to be available later.

"Custom backgrounds can help you show more of your personality, as well to help hide your surroundings to maintain privacy. With the option of replacing your background with video, we hope this makes your video calls more fun," Google wrote in a blog post.

The Google Meet replace background feature for video on Android is available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers. It is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible.

The replace background feature for video requires Android 9 or above versions on your device.

How to replace Google meet background with a video?