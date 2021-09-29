Left Menu

Internshala brings 1-Day Dream Internship with Swiggy for Indian Students

The recruitment and training platform, Internshala, has launched 1-Day Dream Internship with Swiggy, a new initiative under its iconic internship series. Internshala iconic internship series is another such initiative wherein we constantly bring exciting internship experiences for the students packed in just one day.

The recruitment and training platform, Internshala, has launched '1-Day Dream Internship with Swiggy', a new initiative under its iconic internship series. The initiative offers 1-day internship opportunities to the students of India with the food delivery giant, Swiggy. The interested candidates can apply for the opportunities by 2nd October 2021. Under this initiative, the selected interns will get to virtually spend a day with Swiggy and learn how the brand works, meet people from diverse profiles, and experience the company culture. In addition to this once-in-a-lifetime experience, they will also receive a prestigious internship certificate and earn a 1-day stipend of ₹3,000. On the launch of the 1-Day Dream Internship with Swiggy, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala, said, "For the past decade, we have been on a mission to bring meaningful and rich internship experiences for the Indian students. Internshala's iconic internship series is another such initiative wherein we constantly bring exciting internship experiences for the students packed in just one day. This time, we have partnered with Swiggy, to offer the students a chance to learn about the work culture at Swiggy, learn about various functions of the team, and interact with people from different profiles." For more information or to apply to the opportunities, visit: https://bit.ly/SwiggyIntern

© Copyright 2021