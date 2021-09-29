Left Menu

Russia fines Google for failing to delete banned content

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 19:28 IST
A Moscow court on Wednesday fined Alphabet Inc.'s Google 6.5 million roubles ($89,535) for not deleting content that Russia deems illegal, part of a wider dispute between Moscow and the U.S. tech giant.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia threatened to block YouTube earlier on Wednesday after Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels were deleted. ($1 = 72.5975 roubles)

