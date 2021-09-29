Colombian delegation visits CSIR-IICT; calls on IT and Industries minister

A high-level Colombian delegation, headed by Minister of Health and Social Protection Fernando Ruiz Gomez, called on Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao here and also visited the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) in the city on Wednesday.

''During the meeting, Minister @KTRTRS highlighted the life sciences sector existing in Telangana. He stated that Hyderabad is the life sciences capital of India,'' according to Rama Rao's official twitter account.

Vice Minister of Knowledge, Innovation and Productivity Sergio Cristancho and Ambassador Mariana Pacheco Montes, Embassy of Colombia, were part of the delegation.

Meanwhile, the delegation visited the CSIR-IICT ''to discuss about technologies that may help in developing health programme in Colombia'', the IICT said in a release.

