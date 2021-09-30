How Junglee Rummy is Keeping Fans Entertained During T20 Season

NEW DELHI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Though cricket is the most popular sport in India, the classic game of rummy is also an indispensable part of Indian culture. Understanding that, Junglee Rummy, the most trusted rummy site, is keeping card game lovers entertained and immersed in the card game even in this season of cricket through The Grand Rummy Playground 3 promotion and Diwali Tournament Series, which are currently available to participate in on the Junglee Rummy app and website, and offer prizes worth ₹65 crores collectively.

Here is a sneak peek at these season-special Junglee Rummy offers and contests and how they are keeping card game players across the country entertained and engaged: The Grand Rummy Playground 3 The third edition of The Grand Rummy Playground currently live on Junglee Rummy is bigger than ever and provides rummy players with an opportunity to win the most coveted prizes like a Kia Sonet HTK Plus 1.2 car, a Royal Enfield Meteor 350 motorbike, Apple iPhone 12, and a lot of big cash prizes along with titles like ''Player of the Series,'' ''Rummy Super Fan,'' and ''Player of the Match.'' Players who win the most cash rummy games during T20 match hours till 15th October 2021 and are in the top 50 on the leaderboard will win huge prizes from a whopping big prize pool worth ₹40 crores! There are ''Half Century Bonus,'' ''Bonus of the Day,'' and many other exclusive bonuses and rewards too. Diwali Tournament Series Starting Diwali celebrations early, on 8th September 2021, Junglee Rummy's Diwali Tournament Series is here to multiply the entertainment and rewards for card game lovers till 7th November 2021. By offering a whopping big prize pool of ₹25 crores, Junglee Rummy has shown that the sky's the limit on the platform when it comes to keeping rummy lovers entertained. In the Diwali Tournament Series, players can play tournaments on the platform from 8th September to 5th November 2021 and secure a position on the leaderboard to win big prizes.

This tournament has daily, weekly, and monthly finales followed by a grand finale. The top winner of the grand finale will take home ₹1 crore cash, and the first and second runners-up will win ₹50 lakhs and ₹25 lakhs, respectively. The winners of daily, weekly, and monthly finales will also win attractive cash prizes.

Last year, the Junglee Rummy Diwali Tournament Series lasted for 5 days and had a prize pool of ₹1 crore. Though it lasted for less than a week, 12,613 players from across the country participated in the tournament, out of which 4837 players won cash and other rewards. The top 3 winners - Shibendu Dey, Vishalakshi R, and Bhupesh Patil - took home ₹487,200, ₹290,000, and ₹197,200, respectively. This year, Junglee has taken the popular tournament to a whole new level by making it bigger and more exciting than ever with a prize pool of ₹25 crores and by increasing the tournament duration to 61 days. About Junglee Rummy Junglee Rummy, the most trusted rummy site has more than 30 million registered users who play online rummy regularly on the platform. The platform offers a world-class gaming experience with enhanced features and robust security infrastructure.

Offering the fastest withdrawals in the industry and highly responsive 24X7 customer support, Junglee Rummy is known for being the industry leader when it comes to providing the most enjoyable online rummy experience.