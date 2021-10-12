LG expands content streaming options for third-party webOS-powered TVs

LG is expanding the availability of content streaming options for third-party TVs running its webOS platform, the South Korean firm announced on Tuesday.

The firmware update, which has started rolling out, will offer an enriched viewing experience to webOS users, with even more popular services to choose from.

Starting from September through the end of 2021, support for a number of premium content services, including Disney+, Vudu, Pandora, HBO Max and SLING TV will be added. Disney+ will be available on TVs running webOS in every market, including India, where the service is currently offered.

With this update, viewers with webOS TVs will get access to family-friendly content ranging from beloved classics to original feature-length films, shows and documentaries from Disney+, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Customers will also be able to access other notable programs such as Billie Eilish's cinematic concert experience Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles and Dug Days, among others.

Vudu customers in the U.S. will be able to enjoy over 10,000 free feature films without a subscription, as well as rent or buy the latest movies and TV shows.

"To expand access to its popular TV platform to more consumers worldwide and strengthen its presence in the TV industry, LG made its advanced webOS platform available to other TV brands starting this year. As both a manufacturer as well as an operating system developer, LG is now better able to deliver its vision for an easier, more streamlined content viewing experience to a wider audience," LG said in a press release.