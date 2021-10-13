Google integrates AppSheet into Gmail; releases new Jira integration for Chat, Spaces

Google has integrated AppSheet, a no-code app development platform that enables anyone, regardless of their coding experience, to quickly build and deploy applications and automation, into Gmail. This integration enables Workspace users to build dynamic emails using AppSheet.

"We're bringing more flexibility into Google Workspace by integrating AppSheet into Gmail through dynamic email support. This integration lets anyone including non-technical users build dynamic emails using AppSheet," Google wrote in a blog post.

With this integration, Google Workspace users can now interact with these apps without having to leave their inbox, saving them time, and helping them be more productive and efficient. More specifically, Google Workspace Enterprise Plus users and AppSheet users can now:

Create AppSheet apps that can be rendered in Gmail

Easily send AppSheet forms and views to Gmail users with embedded, editable data fields

Trigger additional workflows - such as vacation or budget approvals - using AppSheet automation

Google Workspace admins will need to turn on AppSheet as an additional service in the Admin console. They can also turn dynamic emails on or off for their organization.

For end-users, Dynamic emails will automatically render AppSheet embedded views in Gmail.

The new feature is now available to all AppSheet customers and Google Workspace Enterprise Plus customers. Google said that AppSheet Starter and Core are available as an add-on paid subscription to all Workspace editions while AppSheet Core licenses are included at no cost in Google Workspace Enterprise Plus.

Alongside AppSheet integration, Google also released a new Jira integration for Google Chat and Spaces that allows users to create new tickets quickly, see actionable previews, and monitor issues as they come into their collaboration space.

"Today, we are excited to build on the partnership between Atlassian and Google to propel work collaboration further with the integration of Jira with Google Chat and Spaces," said Joff Redfern, Chief Product Officer, Atlassian.