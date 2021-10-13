Google Cloud announces new distributed cloud infrastructure

At the Google Cloud Next' 21 conference, Google announced Google Distributed Cloud, a portfolio of fully managed hardware and software solutions that extends Google Cloud's infrastructure and services to the edge and into your data centers.

Built on Anthos, Google Distributed Cloud is ideal for local data processing, edge computing, on-premises modernization, and meeting sovereignty, strict data security, and privacy requirements. Using this cloud infrastructure, customers can migrate or modernize applications and process data locally with a set of Google Cloud services like databases, machine learning, data analytics, container management services, and third-party services from leading vendors.

Google Distributed Cloud can run across multiple locations including Google's network edge, Operator edge, Customer edge and customer data centers.

The first products announced under this portfolio include:

Google Distributed Cloud Edge

Google Distributed Cloud Edge brings Google Cloud's infrastructure and services closer to where data is being generated and consumed. It allows communication service providers (CSPs) to run 5G Core and radio access network (RAN) functions at the edge while also enabling partners and developers to create enterprise applications to meet mission-critical use cases.

Now available in preview, it is ideal for running local data processing, low-latency edge compute workloads, modernizing on-premises environments, and deploying private 5G/LTE solutions across a variety of industries.

Google Distributed Cloud Hosted

Designed to run sensitive workloads, Google Distributed Cloud Hosted doesn't require connectivity to Google Cloud at any time to manage infrastructure, services, APIs or tooling. It leverages a local control plane managed by Anthos for operations.

Google Distributed Cloud Hosted will be available in preview in the first half of 2022.

"Our goal is to make your journey to the cloud easy. With transformative capabilities to help you innovate faster and save money, we follow an open approach to give you the greatest flexibility and choice as your organization evolves," Sachin Gupta, GM and VP of Product for IaaS, Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post.