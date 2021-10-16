Left Menu

Realme Watch T1 tipped to feature circular dial, support high refresh rate

According to the latest leaks, the Realme Watch T1 will not run on Google's Wear OS. Additionally, leaked renders of the upcoming Realme smartwatch reveal that the smartwatch will feature a rubber strap and two physical buttons on the right side.

Updated: 16-10-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 14:01 IST
Realme Watch T1 tipped to feature circular dial, support high refresh rate
According to Digital Chat Station, the Realme Watch T1 will come with a stainless steel frame. The watch is said to be equipped with three chips and will carry support for Bluetooth calling. Image Credit: Twitter (@stufflistings)
Realme is expected to unveil a new smartwatch - the Realme Watch T1 - on October 19 alongside the Realme GT-series and Q3s smartphone. Ahead of the official launch, some key features of the upcoming smartwatch have been tipped by a popular leaker, suggesting that it will feature a circular dial and support a high refresh rate.

According to Digital Chat Station, the Realme Watch T1 will come with a stainless steel frame. The watch is said to be equipped with three chips and will carry support for Bluetooth calling.

According to the latest leaks, the Realme Watch T1 will not run on Google's Wear OS. Additionally, leaked renders of the upcoming Realme smartwatch reveal that the smartwatch will feature a rubber strap and two physical buttons on the right side.

