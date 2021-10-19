BRIEF-Facebook To Roll Out A Small Pilot Of The Novi Digital Wallet App In U.S. And Guatemala
Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 18:55 IST
Oct 19 (Reuters) -
* FACEBOOK'S DAVID MARCUS SAYS ROLLING OUT A SMALL PILOT OF THE NOVI DIGITAL WALLET APP IN U.S. AND GUATEMALA - TWEET
* FACEBOOK 'S DAVID MARCUS SAYS THE NOVI PILOT USES USDP (PAX DOLLAR) THROUGH PARTNERSHIPS WITH PAXOS AND COINBASE- TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3EangmD Further company coverage:
