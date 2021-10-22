Left Menu

Tencent's WeChat makes content searchable on Google and Bing

MIIT and Tencent did not immediately respond to requests for comment. WeChat content however, is not yet searchable on Baidu, China's dominant search engine, according to Reuters checks.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 09:58 IST
Tencent's WeChat makes content searchable on Google and Bing
Representative Image

Tencent's WeChat has made its content searchable on some foreign search engines such as Alphabet-owned Google and Microsoft's Bing, Reuters checks showed, in the latest tearing down of "walled gardens" in China's internet sector. Content from China's most popular messaging app WeChat, including articles and videos on its popular public accounts page, a function similar to a news portal, has opened to external search engines, other than Tencent's own Sogou search engine, in recent days.

Tencent, Google, and Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Google is not available in China. China's internet sector has been long dominated by a handful of technology giants who have historically blocked each other rivals' links as well as their search crawlers. The practice is often referred to as 'walled gardens.

In recent months, this practice has been targeted by Chinese authorities as part of a sweeping regulatory crackdown. Last month, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) ordered companies to stop blocking links, which they said has affected users' experience and damaged consumer rights.

The MIIT has been studying plans and conducting research to make WeChat content available on external search engines, according to a person with direct knowledge. MIIT and Tencent did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

WeChat content, however, is not yet searchable on Baidu, China's dominant search engine, according to Reuters checks. Baidu didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Citi analysts said in a Tuesday note that the potential "opening up of the social ecosystem to search engine" was a positive development for Baidu, as its "leading search gateway position has been weakened and diluted by the growth and dominance of super apps."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021