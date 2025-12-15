Left Menu

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer set to miss last game of year with hamstring injury

PTI | Munich | Updated: 15-12-2025 15:56 IST
Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer set to miss last game of year with hamstring injury
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer could miss his team's last game of the year because of a hamstring tear.

The club said on Monday that the injury to Neuer's right hamstring was confirmed by a medical examination after the 39-year-old club captain played the entirety of Sunday's 2-2 draw with Mainz. That was a rare case of the unbeaten Bundesliga leader Bayern dropping points.

Bayern said Neuer would be unavailable "for the time being," without giving further information on the severity of the injury.

The visit to Heidenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday is the club's last before the winter break. The German champion is next in action on Jan. 11 against Wolfsburg.

