OnePlus Nord gets new software update with October security patch

The latest update, arriving as OxygenOS 11.1.6.6, bumps up the phone's Android security patch level to October 2021 and also includes general bug fixes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 19:06 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord is receiving a new software update in India, Europe and the North American region. The latest update, arriving as OxygenOS 11.1.6.6, bumps up the phone's Android security patch level to October 2021 and also includes general bug fixes.

Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 11.1.6.6 update:

System

  • Improved system stability and general bug fixes
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.10

OnePlus Store (Only EU/NA）

  • An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

OnePlus Nord users are advised to ensure that the battery level is above 30% and a minimum of 3GB of storage space is available before flashing the build.

As always, the update is rolling out in batches and will reach a small percentage of users today. A broader rollout will happen in a few days if no critical bugs are found. To check the update manually, go to the phone Settings > System > System Update.

Builds

  • NA: 11.1.6.6.AC01AA
  • IN: 11.1.6.6.AC01DA
  • EU: 11.1.6.6.AC01BA

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, the OnePlus Nord has a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2400x1080 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. For biometric authentication, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The handset is offered with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage and is equipped with a 4115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

The OnePlus Nord features a quad rear camera system with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The rear camera supports 4k video shooting at 30fps, 1080P super slow-motion video at 240 fps, UltraShot HDR, Nightscape, among others. On the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX616 camera with EIS for selfies.

