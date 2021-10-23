Left Menu

Apple updates its App Store guidelines

American tech giant Apple has introduced a new set of App Store Guidelines after many app developers demand fair play.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-10-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 12:25 IST
Apple updates its App Store guidelines
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech giant Apple has introduced a new set of App Store Guidelines after many app developers demand fair play. The update includes three key changes which are related to outside-of-app communications, collecting contact information within an app and in-app events featured in the App Store.

According to TechCrunch, in August, Apple first announced it had reached a proposed settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed against it in 2019 by a group of US app developers. The agreement included a few items, but the biggest was that developers would be able to share information with their users about how to pay for purchases outside their iOS app and the App Store. At the time, Apple said the changes would clarify that developers "can use communications, such as emails, to share information about payment methods outside of their iOS app." "As always, developers will not pay Apple a commission on any purchases taking place outside of their app or the App Stores," Apple had also said.

Now those proposed changes are officially part of the App Store Guidelines. One of the new guidelines explains that apps may request customer information like name and email, but the request must be optional for the user and shouldn't prevent them from using the app. Also, there is one guideline that is unrelated to legal action and simply details how developers can use a new App Store feature, called in-app events, which rolls out next week.

Also, Apple has deleted a clause from guideline 3.1.3 that had previously said developers were not permitted to use information obtained within their app to target individual users outside of the app to use purchasing methods other than Apple's own in-app purchases. The old rule had also said this would include sending out emails to the address on file obtained when the customer signed up for the app. With the scrapping of such clause, developers are no longer barred from those sorts of communications. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

A social species? Newly discovered fossils show early dinosaurs lived in her...

 United Kingdom
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021