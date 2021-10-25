Left Menu

Turkey won't shy from further steps on ambassadors, Erdogan aide says

A top aide for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Ankara would not refrain from taking further action against 10 Western embassies, including the United States, who had called for the release of a jailed philanthropist. Altun's comments came after Erdogan said the ambassadors had taken a step back by releasing an almost simultaneous statement on Twitter, paving the way for the de-escalation of the row.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 25-10-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

A top aide for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Ankara would not refrain from taking further action against 10 Western embassies, including the United States, who had called for the release of a jailed philanthropist. "Our Foreign Ministry has already given the necessary response to these foreign missions and warned them about their unacceptable behavior," said Fahrettin Altun, Turkey's communications director.

"Our government will not shy away from any further steps to show that we will never compromise our national sovereignty," Altun said on Twitter. Altun's comments came after Erdogan said the ambassadors had taken a step back by releasing an almost simultaneous statement on Twitter, paving the way for the de-escalation of the row.

