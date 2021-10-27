Left Menu

Samsung, IBM team up for Call for Code: Honoring Everyday Heroes Challenge

Announced at the Samsung Developer Conference 2021 (SDC21), the challenge seeks to address problems faced by delivery personnel, childcare workers, healthcare frontline workers, educators and other everyday heroes who have been invaluable to society during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Samsung, IBM team up for Call for Code: Honoring Everyday Heroes Challenge
Samsung and IBM have teamed up to deliver the "Call for Code Honoring Everyday Heroes Challenge" for enterprise developers to discover and develop innovative solutions for everyday heroes using their technologies.

Announced at the Samsung Developer Conference 2021 (SDC21), the challenge seeks to address problems faced by delivery personnel, childcare workers, healthcare frontline workers, educators and other everyday heroes who have been invaluable to society during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For this challenge, submissions must be able to run on a Samsung tablet, ruggedized smartphone, and/or wearable device and make use of one or more IBM open hybrid cloud technologies such as IBM Cloud and IBM Watson. The deadline for submissions is Saturday, November 20th, and the winner will be announced on December 9th.

The applications will be evaluated by a judging panel from IBM and Samsung and the winner will receive:

  • a cash prize - USD15K
  • Galaxy Z Fold 3 for each team member
  • Deployment support for the solution

Earlier this year, IBM, Samsung and others worked together to deploy the 2019 Call for Code Global Challenge winning solution, Prometeo. I look forward to seeing how developers can use our open technologies now to benefit some of the most deserving people in the world today, our everyday heroes.

Bob Lord, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Ecosystems at IBM.

Meanwhile, Samsung and IBM are collaborating to modernize hybrid work environments with mobile experiences optimized for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, co-designed with major financial services institutions. In addition, the duo is researching ways to bring containerized AI workloads to Samsung Android devices with IBM Edge Application Manager.

