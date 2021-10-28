Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability now available in public preview

Ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties in Glasgow (COP26), Microsoft has announced the availability of 'Cloud for Sustainability', an extensible software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that helps you record, report, and reduce your organization's environmental impact through automated data connections and actionable insights, in public preview.

Leveraging the breadth of the Microsoft Cloud, the Cloud for Sustainability solution connects to data sources, accelerates data integration and reporting, provides accurate carbon accounting, measures performance against goals, and enables intelligent insights to help organizations take more effective action on sustainability.

The Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability helps organizations advance three critical processes:

- automates data collection via connectors that can eliminate manual uploads through near real-time connections to emissions sources. Reporting - provides the capability to analyze, visualize and report your resource consumption, environmental impact and sustainability progress, including to stakeholders, regulators and the public.

- provides the capability to analyze, visualize and report your resource consumption, environmental impact and sustainability progress, including to stakeholders, regulators and the public. Reduction - provides actionable insights and recommendations to help reduce emissions and improve business processes.

"The work to reduce carbon emissions has become a global priority that requires focused and urgent action by all of us individually and collectively. We believe this new offering can make an important contribution to this effort, helping customers move toward more sustainable operations," Microsoft said.

"As a principal partner at COP26, we'll use our voice to encourage new carbon accounting standards, and we'll implement these to achieve our own commitments. And we're moving forward with technology innovations and investments, including the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability," the company said further.