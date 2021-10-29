Latest update adds status indicators to Fitbit Sense and Versa 3

Fitbit is rolling out a new firmware update to Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches. The minor update adds status indicators, outdoor exercise mode and also brings bug fixes for both watches.

The new status indicators will notify you when your device's battery is critically low and will also let you know when the 'do not disturb' or 'sleep mode' settings are turned on. In addition, an indicator will also tell you whether your smartwatch is connected to your phone.

These indicators will appear at the top of the clock face when you turn on your device's screen. To turn status indicators on or off, open the Settings app > Display and switch next to Status indicators.

Secondly, the update brings outdoor exercise mode in the Exercise app that lets you track outdoor activities such as kayaking and skiing.

Below are the release notes for the latest Fitbit OS 5.3 update:

Status indicators on your smartwatch let you know when your device's battery is critically low, the do not disturb or sleep mode setting is on, or your device isn't connected to your phone.

Use the outdoor exercise mode in the Exercise app to track outdoor activities like kayaking, skiing, and more.

This release includes bug fixes and improvements.

The Fitbit OS 5.3 update is gradually rolling out to Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 users and it is expected to reach all users in the coming weeks, the company said in a post on the community forums.

To update your smartwatch to the latest OS version: