Spanish operator everyWAN taps Nokia to expand network capacity

Nokia said on Tuesday it has been selected by Spain's everyWAN to expand the operator's services and data center operations. The Finnish firm is providing its SR Linux network operating system (NOS) and 7220 IXR data center switches to improve the Spanish operator's data center network scalability and aid operations visibility and automation.

"We are pleased that everyWAN selected Nokia to increase the capacity of its network and help improve the reliability and breadth of its services," said Manuel Ortiz Fernandez, Senior Vice President of EMEA Webscale Business at Nokia.

With the addition of the Nokia SR Linux and the 7220 IXR leaf-spine switches, everyWAN is now able to scale its network to handle a huge growth in traffic driven by the convergence of communications and IT and offer its customers the best interconnection and IP transit services to all major European destinations, cloud providers and internet exchange providers.

The solution augments Nokia-supplied IP transit and interconnection network which the operator has deployed since December 2020.

Commenting on this development, Pau Nadeu, CTO for everyWAN, said, "The benefits of the Nokia solution are evident by the significant reduction in the number of network incidents compared to our previous network. We have had no outages since deploying the Nokia solution and this has improved the perception of everyWAN's services by our customers."