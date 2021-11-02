Left Menu

Spanish operator everyWAN taps Nokia to expand network capacity

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 02-11-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 13:35 IST
Spanish operator everyWAN taps Nokia to expand network capacity
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Spain

Nokia said on Tuesday it has been selected by Spain's everyWAN to expand the operator's services and data center operations. The Finnish firm is providing its SR Linux network operating system (NOS) and 7220 IXR data center switches to improve the Spanish operator's data center network scalability and aid operations visibility and automation.

"We are pleased that everyWAN selected Nokia to increase the capacity of its network and help improve the reliability and breadth of its services," said Manuel Ortiz Fernandez, Senior Vice President of EMEA Webscale Business at Nokia.

With the addition of the Nokia SR Linux and the 7220 IXR leaf-spine switches, everyWAN is now able to scale its network to handle a huge growth in traffic driven by the convergence of communications and IT and offer its customers the best interconnection and IP transit services to all major European destinations, cloud providers and internet exchange providers.

The solution augments Nokia-supplied IP transit and interconnection network which the operator has deployed since December 2020.

Commenting on this development, Pau Nadeu, CTO for everyWAN, said, "The benefits of the Nokia solution are evident by the significant reduction in the number of network incidents compared to our previous network. We have had no outages since deploying the Nokia solution and this has improved the perception of everyWAN's services by our customers."

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021