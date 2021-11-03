Microsoft Edge now generally available for Linux via stable channel

The Microsoft Edge browser is now generally available for Linux via the stable channel, the company announced on Tuesday. The browser was available on Linux in preview channels (Dev and Beta channels) since October 2020.

With this release, the browser is now available on all major platforms - Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Linux. Linux users can either download Microsoft Edge from the company's website or retrieve it using the command line from a Linux package manager.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has also released a new IT cloud experience called Cloud Site List Management which will help you simplify the management of your Enterprise Site List in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. The new Cloud Site List Management experience for IE (Internet Explorer) mode is currently available in public preview.

According to Microsoft, the new Cloud Site List Management experience will enable IT to store site lists in an authenticated endpoint in the cloud instead of requiring on-premises infrastructure to host it.

You can create, import, and export site lists as well as audit changes to site list entries within the M365 Admin Center. You can also publish multiple site lists to the cloud and use group policy to assign different device groups to use different site lists.