Predicting Path-Paving Tech: 6 Up-and-Coming Tech Trends of 2022

In the ever-changing technology market, it's impossible to predict which innovations have staying power and which will go the way of the brick phone as the torrid tech pace marches onward. That said, some trends always stand above the rest. Here are six tech trends that are reinventing the wheel come 2022.

Virtual offices are here to stay

Virtual offices are more popular than ever before. COVID-19 proved that many businesses could allow their employees to work from home entirely, cutting out the need for an office building to run your company. This change is beneficial for both employees and their bosses, as the company saves on brick-and-mortar costs while enjoying increased productivity.

It's still crucial to keep a business separate from your personal life, however. Many business owners have turned to virtual offices like those from iPostal1 to maintain their business's phone, fax, and address while employees transition to a WFH model. These virtual offices are changing the game for many by allowing companies to maintain a professional image even as they embrace remote work.

Virtual assistants and voice search

Assistants like Alexa and Google have made even complex tasks possible with just a few words. It seems right out of a sci-fi movie, but the technology for voice assistance evolves every day. In 2022, you will likely see new versions with even greater capabilities. These voice assistants are a particular boon for those with limited vision or mobility, as they allow for ease of access when using mobile and smart devices.

Automated business practices

Many businesses have already cut out the use of paper where they can. Rote business practices such as daily accounting and reporting are possible using automation, freeing up your human labor to focus on more intensive jobs.

By letting the machines crunch numbers, you can put your humans wherever customer interaction matters most.

Telehealth and remote learning

Once again, COVID-19 altered the way people attend school and meet with their healthcare providers. The pandemic won't be going anywhere anytime soon, and virtual learning allows students to have flexible schedules and often cheaper tuition.

Telehealth is used for both physical and mental health. By meeting virtually, people can stay COVID-safe without compromising other areas of their health.

Hosting online meetings allows hospitals to cope with overcrowding and doctor's offices to limit lengthy wait times.

Virtual and augmented reality

While VR and AR have been rising in popularity the last few years, industry leaders predict they'll see a boom in 2022. Virtual tours, facial recognition, navigation, and entertainment are the primary areas expecting growth.

Virtual reality might be beneficial in restoring some of the human contacts we've lost in the past two years as the pandemic threatens daily activities.

More detailed AI integration

By integrating AI into almost every aspect of daily life, new uses for this technology will undoubtedly reveal themselves. It might sound like the work of Arthur C. Clarke, but machine learning is here to stay.

AI is already making waves in the business, industrial, and entertainment sectors. Many websites use AI to analyze data and offer personalized content for their viewers, and robotic AI continues to inspire and evolve as new systems and designs undergo testing. Eventually, the hardware and software worlds will meet as our learning machines improve sectors such as education and healthcare.

Conclusion

Technology and its popularity change at the drop of a hat, but there are a few breakout trends that experts expect will have lasting consequences for the tech landscape. Breakthroughs happen all the time, and 2022 could further change how we use technology to navigate our world.

