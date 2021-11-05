Microsoft ending support for OneDrive desktop app on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1

Microsoft will no longer provide updates for the OneDrive desktop application on your personal Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices, starting January 1, 2022. This is being done to focus resources on new technologies and operating systems and to provide users with the most up-to-date and secure experience, the company said on Friday.

Personal OneDrive desktop applications running on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 will stop syncing to the cloud on March 1, 2022, and thereafter, your personal files will no longer sync. Microsoft recommends upgrading your operating system to either Windows 10 or Windows 11 to avoid disruption.

You can upload/access your files directly on OneDrive for web.

"For machines that do not meet system requirements for Windows 10 or Windows 11 operating system upgrade, you can back up and protect your files by manually uploading them to OneDrive on the web, and continue to access, edit, and share your files on all your devices," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

For those using the OneDrive desktop application for business, starting January 1, 2021, support for this application will be aligned with the Windows support lifecycle.