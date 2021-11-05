Left Menu

Microsoft ending support for OneDrive desktop app on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-11-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 23:42 IST
Microsoft ending support for OneDrive desktop app on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Microsoft will no longer provide updates for the OneDrive desktop application on your personal Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices, starting January 1, 2022. This is being done to focus resources on new technologies and operating systems and to provide users with the most up-to-date and secure experience, the company said on Friday.

Personal OneDrive desktop applications running on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 will stop syncing to the cloud on March 1, 2022, and thereafter, your personal files will no longer sync. Microsoft recommends upgrading your operating system to either Windows 10 or Windows 11 to avoid disruption.

You can upload/access your files directly on OneDrive for web.

"For machines that do not meet system requirements for Windows 10 or Windows 11 operating system upgrade, you can back up and protect your files by manually uploading them to OneDrive on the web, and continue to access, edit, and share your files on all your devices," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

For those using the OneDrive desktop application for business, starting January 1, 2021, support for this application will be aligned with the Windows support lifecycle.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID's origin; Novavax completes process for WHO emergency use approval of COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: White House says it is still committed to finding COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021