You can now copy specific pages in new Google Sites

Google has added the ability for Workspace editors to copy a single page or subset of pages in new Google Sites, giving them more control, allowing them to reuse part of a site or easily break up a large site into smaller sites.

Previously, you could only make a copy of an entire site. This additional functionality, as the company says, will make collaboration easier on large sites.

"We hope this feature, in addition to other recent site editing capabilities such as restoring a specific page from a site, make it easier for site editors to collaborate on large sites," Google wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

Here's how to copy selected pages of your site:

On your computer, open the site you want to copy in new Google Sites.

In the top right, click More (three-dot menu) > Make a copy.

Under "File name," enter a name for your copied site.

Under "Pages," select "Selected page(s)."

Optional: To change the location of the copy, click Change.

Click Next.

Select the pages you want to copy.

Click OK.

You'll receive an email notification with the link to your new site.

The ability to copy specific pages in new Google Sites will be available to all Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers well as to users with personal Google Accounts. The feature is gradually rolling out and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible.