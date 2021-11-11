Left Menu

What's new in Microsoft Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22499?

This ability to share open windows to meeting calls is initially rolling out to a subset of Windows Insiders with Microsoft Teams for work or school installed, with the company planning to ramp it up over time. The feature will later expand to Chat from Microsoft Teams (Microsoft Teams for home).

By simply hovering over open windows on your taskbar, you can quickly share that window with your meeting attendees. Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22499 to Insiders in the Dev Channel. With this build, the company has added the ability to quickly share the content from open app windows directly from your taskbar to Microsoft Teams calls.

By simply hovering over open windows on your taskbar, you can quickly share that window with your meeting attendees. When you are done sharing your content, hover over the window again and click "Stop Sharing" or choose another window and click "Share this Window."

With this update, the Clock app now supports signing in with Microsoft work and school accounts. Further, the keyboard focus visuals in Task View and Alt + Tab are a little more prominent.

The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22499 includes several fixes and known issues.

Fixes

Input

  • Clipboard history should be back up and running properly once you're on this build.
  • Clicking gifs in the emoji panel will now actually insert them into supporting apps, unlike in the previous build.
  • Updated the backend dictionaries for several languages – the touch keyboard's text suggestions and autocorrect should be more accurate now.
  • If you change your accent color the accents in the emoji panel should follow suit now, instead of getting stuck with the old color.
  • Fixed an IME crash that was happening sometimes for people who had chosen to use the previous version of the Pinyin IME.
  • Mitigated an explorer.exe crash that was happening sometimes recently related to touch keyboard usage.

Windowing

  • Made another fix to address an issue where explorer.exe would crash if you pressed ALT + F4 while ALT + Tab was open.

Settings

  • Fixed a Settings crash that could happen when trying to check remote sound properties while accessing a PC over Remote Desktop..

Other

  • Fixed an issue that was causing some clipping / unexpected zoom when going through OOBE on some ultrawide monitors.
  • The apostrophe in the error message when your fingerprint isn't recognized on the login screen should display correctly now.
  • When taking a screenshot of a UWP app by pressing the New button in Snipping Tool, Snipping Tool should come into the foreground once the snip is done.
  • Fixed an issue that was causing some Insider PCs to bugcheck when coming out of sleep recently, with an error message saying "SYSTEM_THREAD_EXCEPTION_NOT_HANDLED".
  • Fixed a deadlock that could happen related to MediaPlaybackCommandManager, resulting in certain apps not being able to play media sometimes.
  • Addressed an issue that was causing reports in Reliability Monitor to unexpectedly be blank with just an empty rectangle when going to see more info.
  • Did some work to help address an issue resulting in certain games having some lag that was only noticeable when the window was in focus.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

