What's new in Microsoft Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22499?

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22499 to Insiders in the Dev Channel. With this build, the company has added the ability to quickly share the content from open app windows directly from your taskbar to Microsoft Teams calls.

By simply hovering over open windows on your taskbar, you can quickly share that window with your meeting attendees. When you are done sharing your content, hover over the window again and click "Stop Sharing" or choose another window and click "Share this Window."

This ability to share open windows to meeting calls is initially rolling out to a subset of Windows Insiders with Microsoft Teams for work or school installed, with the company planning to ramp it up over time. The feature will later expand to Chat from Microsoft Teams (Microsoft Teams for home).

With this update, the Clock app now supports signing in with Microsoft work and school accounts. Further, the keyboard focus visuals in Task View and Alt + Tab are a little more prominent.

The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22499 includes several fixes and known issues.

Fixes

Input

Clipboard history should be back up and running properly once you're on this build.

Clicking gifs in the emoji panel will now actually insert them into supporting apps, unlike in the previous build.

Updated the backend dictionaries for several languages – the touch keyboard's text suggestions and autocorrect should be more accurate now.

If you change your accent color the accents in the emoji panel should follow suit now, instead of getting stuck with the old color.

Fixed an IME crash that was happening sometimes for people who had chosen to use the previous version of the Pinyin IME.

Mitigated an explorer.exe crash that was happening sometimes recently related to touch keyboard usage.

Windowing

Made another fix to address an issue where explorer.exe would crash if you pressed ALT + F4 while ALT + Tab was open.

Settings

Fixed a Settings crash that could happen when trying to check remote sound properties while accessing a PC over Remote Desktop..

Other