Calls between Android phones on Google Fi are now end-to-end encrypted

End‑to‑end encryption keeps the content you share private and secure, from one endpoint (such as your phone) to another (such as the phone of the person you are talking to). You must have a strong connection on Wi-Fi or service on LTE or greater to make end-to-end encrypted calls. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 08:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Late last month Google announced end-to-end encrypted calls for Android phones on Fi, an MVNO telecommunications service by the search giant. The feature is now rolling out for one-to-one calls between Android phones on Fi, which means eligible phone conversations will stay private and only you and the person you're talking to can listen to the contents of your call.

If you and the person you're talking to are both using Android phones on Fi, your calls will automatically use end‑to‑end encryption. If your call is protected with end‑to‑end encryption, you'll see a lock symbol on the screen before your call is connected and during the call. When you place an encrypted call, you'll hear a unique ringing tone before being connected.

Google Fi offers end‑to‑end encrypted calls for one-on-one conversations at no extra charge.

It is worth mentioning that end‑to‑end encryption on Fi is not available for calls with non-phone devices (such as a computer), group calls with 3 or more participants, forwarded calls to a number not on Fi, or calls made or received in countries where VoIP calling is not supported. Also, call details such as phone numbers, call duration, call time, and voicemail are not end‑to‑end encrypted.

