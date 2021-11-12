iOS users can now share 30-sec clips from Prime Video content

Amazon has added the ability for Prime Video customers to share a 30-second clip of their favourite content with friends and family on social media using iOS mobile devices, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

This first-of-its-kind feature is currently available for customers in the U.S. for select Amazon Original series including The Boys (Season One), The Wilds, Invincible, and Fairfax, with more movies and series to follow.

Here is how the clip-sharing feature works:

Powered by X-Ray technology, the new clip-sharing feature allows Prime Video customers to send scenes straight from their phones. To share a clip from your favourite content, follow these steps: