iOS users can now share 30-sec clips from Prime Video content
Powered by X-Ray technology, the new clip-sharing feature allows Prime Video customers to send scenes straight from their phones.
Amazon has added the ability for Prime Video customers to share a 30-second clip of their favourite content with friends and family on social media using iOS mobile devices, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.
This first-of-its-kind feature is currently available for customers in the U.S. for select Amazon Original series including The Boys (Season One), The Wilds, Invincible, and Fairfax, with more movies and series to follow.
Here is how the clip-sharing feature works:
Powered by X-Ray technology, the new clip-sharing feature allows Prime Video customers to send scenes straight from their phones. To share a clip from your favourite content, follow these steps:
- While watching an episode in the Prime Video app on your iOS mobile device, tap the "Share a clip" button. This will pause the movie or series you are watching and open a clip, edit, and share screen.
- Prime Video will generate a 30-second clip of what you just watched, and you will be able to move the clip forward or backward to fine-tune. You'll also be able to preview it before sharing.
- Tap the "Share" icon on the screen, and you can upload it via your social media accounts - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, iMessage, Messenger, and WhatsApp.