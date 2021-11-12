Left Menu

Tesla's Musk sells more shares after Twitter vote

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 16:46 IST
Tesla's Musk sells more shares after Twitter vote
Elon Musk Image Credit: Flickr

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold more shares of the electric car maker, regulatory filings showed on Friday, after offloading about $5 billion worth of stock following a poll he posted on Twitter.

Musk, the world's richest person and Tesla's top shareholder, tweeted last weekend that he would sell 10% of his stock if users of the social media platform approved the move. Days after Musk disposed $5 billion of the stock, or 3% of his total holdings, the first such move since 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021