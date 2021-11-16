Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later -U.S. watchdog

A U.S. government watchdog on Monday said NASA failed to accurately estimate the cost of returning astronauts to the moon and forecast the space agency would not likely complete the mission until "2026 at the earliest." Last week NASA extended its target date to 2025 at the earliest in its Artemis program, an initiative launched by former President Donald Trump's administration with an initial goal of returning humans to the lunar surface by 2024.

Russian anti-satellite weapons test 'dangerous and irresponsible' -U.S

An anti-satellite weapons test by Russia against one of its own targets has generated debris that is a risk to astronauts on the International Space Station and other activities in outer space, the U.S. State Department said on Monday. Experts say weapons that shatter satellites pose a space hazard by creating clouds of fragments that can collide with other objects, setting off a chain reaction of projectiles through the Earth's orbit.

Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. No link seen between vaccines and menstrual changes

(With inputs from agencies.)

