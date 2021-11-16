Google announces its biggest investment in Australia yet: Details Inside

Google has announced its biggest investment in Australia yet with the launch of AUD1 billion Digital Future Initiative. The new initiative builds on the tech giant's work in Australia over the last two decades and is aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure, developing Australian technology and talent, and solving global and local challenges.

"We believe a strong digital future is one where everyone has access to technology and the skills to use it, where the internet economy fulfils its immense potential, and Australia's long tradition of innovation can grow and thrive," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet.

The Digital Future Initiative will focus on three key areas:

Develop Australia's digital infrastructure to help Australians make the most of technology

Broaden the opportunity Google provides for local tech talent - including the launch of Google Research Australia, the company's first-ever research hub in Australia which will help tackle important issues, creating jobs and providing education and training.

Create new technology partnerships to help solve Australian and global challenges. This includes tackling challenges like natural hazard management, protecting the Great Barrier Reef, deepening investment in quantum computing research with Macquarie University, among others.

"The Digital Future Initiative is an investment in the extraordinary talent and creativity of Australians. It's about ensuring every Australian has access to technology to realise their potential. It's about laying foundations for a strong digital economy that can compete globally and support good jobs locally. And continuing Australia's proud record of world-first innovation, harnessing technology to solve big challenges and create new opportunities for decades ahead," Google said.