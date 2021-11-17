Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday it has a target date of Dec. 31 to conclude the environmental assessment process of the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy environmental review. The FAA in September extended the public comment period for the draft environmental review of the proposed program in Boca Chica, Texas, to Nov. 1. The FAA received more than 17,000 written comments and 121 oral comments during two public hearings.

What is space debris and how dangerous is it?

Russia's test on Monday to blow up one of its own satellites in space has drawn criticism for endangering the crew of the International Space Station and, experts say, created a debris field that has increased risks to space activities for years. WHAT IS SPACE DEBRIS AND WHERE DOES IT COME FROM?

Tropical worm disease drug for pre-schoolers shown to work in Africa trial

An adjusted version of established drug against schistosomiasis, a tropical parasitic worm disease, has been shown to work in pre-school children, likely offering a cure for millions, Germany's Merck KGaA said. In a late-stage trial in Cote d'Ivoire and Kenya, more than 90% of the participants, infected children aged from three months to six years, had no more parasite eggs in their stool or urine after up to three weeks of treatment, the drugmaker said, adding it would now seek regulatory approval.

NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later -U.S. watchdog

A U.S. government watchdog on Monday said NASA failed to accurately estimate the cost of returning astronauts to the moon and forecast the space agency would not likely complete the mission until "2026 at the earliest." Last week NASA extended its target date to 2025 at the earliest in its Artemis program, an initiative launched by former President Donald Trump's administration with an initial goal of returning humans to the lunar surface by 2024.

Russian anti-satellite missile test endangers space station crew - NASA

An anti-satellite missile test Russia conducted on Monday generated a debris field in low-Earth orbit that endangered the International Space Station and will pose a hazard to space activities for years, U.S. officials said. The seven-member space station crew - four U.S. astronauts, a German astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts - were directed to take shelter in their docked spaceship capsules for two hours after the test as a precaution to allow for a quick getaway had it been necessary, NASA said.

U.S. FDA authorizes virtual reality system for reducing back pain

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized a virtual reality (VR) system from Applied VR for reducing lower back pain after a majority of patients in a trial testing the device showed lesser discomfort. The device, EaseVRx, uses cognitive behavioral therapy and other associated methods to help with pain reduction and is meant for self-use at home.

Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. No link seen between vaccines and menstrual changes

