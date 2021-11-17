Staffieri to replace Natale as Rogers CEO - The Globe and Mail

Tony Staffieri is replacing Joe Natale as the chief executive officer of Rogers Communications Inc , The Globe and Mail said https://tgam.ca/3kIDVGz on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The reported development comes after the Canadian company earlier this month reinstated ousted Chairman Edward Rogers after a court backed his petition to constitute a new board.

Rogers Communications did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment.

