(Updated) PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update rolling out for Android users

The update is now available for download through Google Play and the Galaxy Store while iOS users will get the update in the near future. You will be prompted to download the update when you launch the game. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Google Play Store

Krafton is rolling out an anti-cheat system update for PUBG: New State Survivors with Android devices to strengthen anti-cheat measures, the South Korean game developer announced on Monday.

The update is now available for download through Google Play and the Galaxy Store while iOS users will get the update in the near future. You will be prompted to download the update when you launch the game.

The update will appear as optional until (UTC+0), thereafter it will become an essential update. This means you will not be able to enter the game without downloading the latest anti-cheat system update.

According to an official release, all Survivors will get 3 Chicken Medals at 11:00 (UTC+0) as compensation for this update.

If you encounter issues while updating the game:

  • Quit the app you are receiving the update from - Google Play Store/Galaxy Store - or
  • Restart your device and try downloading the update again

PUBG: New State is Krafton's new multiplayer online battle royale video game that debuted globally on November 11. The game is set in the near future of 2051, where 100 players fight on a new battleground with various weapons and strategies until only one party remains to become the last survivor standing.

Below are the key features of the next-gen battle royale:

  • Fully optimized for the mobile environment
  • A massive, 8x8 open-world battleground
  • Global illumination technology
  • Gun customization with unique weapon attachment system
  • New vehicles
  • Unique mechanics including dodging, drone calls, and support request
  • New maps
  • Strong anti-cheat

Update

The Battlegrounds will temporarily close today, November 23, from 11:00 - 14:00 (UTC+0), as PUBG: NEW STATE is undergoing maintenance to enhance anti-cheat measures.

