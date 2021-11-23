Left Menu

Kolkata Traffic Police starts eNOC for lost RC/DL

The Kolkata Traffic Police on Tuesday launched an e-No Objection Certificate eNOC service for lost vehicle registration certificate RC and driving licence DL as well as for other services.Presently NOC is issued from Lalbazar traffic counter for lost vehicle RCDL, registration of vehicle from other state and migration of vehicle to other state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 20:19 IST
The Kolkata Traffic Police on Tuesday launched an e-No Objection Certificate (eNOC) service for lost vehicle registration certificate (RC) and driving licence (DL) as well as for other services.

“Presently NOC is issued from Lalbazar traffic counter for lost vehicle RC/DL, registration of vehicle from other state and migration of vehicle to other state. An applicant has to visit the Lalbazar counter and stand in the queue to collect the same with proper documents which is time consuming,'' a senior police officer said.

To ease the process of collecting the NOC an online system has been developed by computer cell of Kolkata traffic police. eNOC will be available in the website of Kolkata Traffic Police www.kolkatatrafficpolice.gov.in. By submitting the required information into the portal an applicant will get the eNOC according to the requirements, he added.

“This will enable the applicants collect the NOC which will save time and money as this online service is available 24X7,” he said, adding that this system generated eNOC has some security features such as QR code and watermark logo of Kolkata Police.

