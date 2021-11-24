K7 Cyber Threat Monitor Report For Q2 2021-22 Reports Pan-India Infection Rate of 45%

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K7 Computing Private Limited, (www.k7computing.com) a global major in cybersecurity, released the K7 Cyber Threat Monitor Report Q2 2021-22 that analyses cyber threats across India. The report reveals a pan-India infection rate of 45% which is an increase from the 41% recorded in Q1 2021-22. A significant portion of cyberattacks recorded during this quarter were due to unpatched vulnerabilities.

The K7 Cyber Threat Monitor Report Q2 2021-22 analyses the prevalence of cyberattacks across Indian cities. Delhi recorded an infection rate of 44%, the highest amongst Tier 1 cities, closely followed by Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata with an infection rate of 42% each. Kurnool recorded the highest infection rate of 50% amongst Tier 2 cities. The infection rate has also been analysed across platforms; with Android experiencing a lower infection rate compared to Windows.

The report also examines cyberattacks aimed against businesses; prominent vulnerabilities including vulnerabilities in the Internet of Things; threats that target Windows, Android, and macOS; and includes 3 brief case studies.

Commenting on the findings, Mr. J Kesavardhanan, Founder & CEO of K7 Computing, said, ''It is concerning to see the infection rate increasing, with both Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities reporting high infection rates. It is also disappointing that many threats are able to exploit vulnerabilities that have patches available. Both, end users and organisations should be diligent in practising cyber hygiene, apply hardware and software patches as soon as they are released, and use reputed cybersecurity products to protect themselves.'' Please download the report at https://resources.k7computing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/CTM-Q2_2021-2022-.pdf About K7 Computing K7 Computing is a global provider of leading IT security solutions for enterprises and consumers. Incorporated in 1991, K7 Computing has its registered office in Chennai and a strong presence in all Indian states. With more than 20,000 channel partners, K7 Computing protects more than 25 million customers worldwide against threats to their IT environment.

K7 Total Security for Windows has been repeatedly awarded the Top Product rating by AV-TEST, an internationally-respected cybersecurity product testing organisation based in Germany. It has also been rated as one of the lightest cybersecurity products in the world which does not slowdown the computer by AV-Comparatives, another globally well-respected testing organisation based in Austria. K7's Endpoint Security is also approved and awarded by AV-Comparatives, and K7 Mobile Security protects millions of satisfied users worldwide.

