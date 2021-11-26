Nokia 5G SA pvt network to enable new Industry 4.0 use cases at Kittila mine in Europe

Nokia has partnered with Telia and Digita to deliver a 5G Standalone (SA) private wireless network for Agnico Eagle Finland Oy, the operator of the Kittila mine in northern Finland. The private network will support advanced Industry 4.0 use cases at the mine which is the largest primary gold producer in Europe.

Based on the Nokia Modular Private Wireless (MPW) solution, the 5G SA private wireless network will consist of the Nokia 5G RAN AirScale base station technology and critical edge computing capabilities, together with the Nokia Compact Mobility Unit-based 5G core. The phased deployment is expected to be completed in October 2022.

"We are pleased to work with Telia and Digita to deliver our leading 5G standalone private wireless technology and enable new Industry 4.0 use cases for the Kittilä Mine. Nokia industrial private wireless networks provide secure, reliable connectivity to meet the stringent operational demands of today's mining industry, and 5G enables even greater levels of performance," said Stephan Litjens, Head of Enterprise Solutions at Nokia.

The Nokia 5G SA private network will deliver superior coverage, reliability, security and low latency to continue the digital transformation of the mine. It will support both above and below-ground operations, reaching depths of up to one kilometre and connectivity of people, equipment, sensors, devices and vehicles across the mine's extensive tunnel system.

This deployment will enable new Industry 4.0 use cases such as autonomous vehicles (AVs), high-precision positioning and group communications, to further enhance operational reliability, safety and quality at the mine.