Samsung unveils three of its latest automotive chip solutions

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled three of its latest automotive chip solutions - the Exynos Auto T5123, the industry's first 5G connectivity solution for automobiles, the Exynos Auto V7 for comprehensive in-vehicle infotainment systems and the ASIL-B certified S2VPS01 power management IC (PMIC) solution.

Exynos Auto T5123

The Exynos Auto T5123 is designed to bring fast and seamless 5G connectivity in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) mode to the next generation of connected cars. The 3GPP Release 15 telematics control unit delivers essential information to the vehicle in real-time via high-speed download of up to 5.1Gbps, allowing passengers to enjoy a host of new services.

The unit supports a high-speed PCIe (PCI Express) interface and a low-power high-performance LPDDR4x mobile DRAM and comes with two Cortex-A55 CPU cores and a built-in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

The Exynos Auto T5123 is currently in mass production.

Exynos Auto V7

Designed for in-vehicle infotainment systems, the Exynos Auto V7 integrates eight 1.5-gigahertz (GHz) Arm Cortex-A76 CPU cores and 11 Arm Mali G76 GPU cores. In addition, it packs an NPU for convenient services such as virtual assistance.

V7 supports up to four displays and 12 camera inputs that provide information to assist drivers and passengers and three HiFi 4 audio processors that deliver excellent audio quality. It packs up to 32GB of LPDDR4x memory capacity that offers high bandwidth of up to 68.3GB/s.

Currently in mass production, Exynos Auto V7 is being used in Volkswagen's latest In-Car Application-Server (ICAS) 3.1, developed by LG Electronics' Vehicle component Solutions (VCS) division.

S2VPS01

The S2VPS01 is Samsung's first automotive solution produced under the ISO 26262 functional safety process certification. It comprises highly efficient triple/dual-phase buck converters, and integrates a low-dropout regulator (LDO) and real-time clock (RTC) within the package.

The ASIL-B certified power management IC regulates and rectifies the flow of electrical power, allowing reliable and robust in-vehicle infotainment system performance.