China seeks better cross-border control of big data with new plan

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)called for improved cross-border security management of big data till 2025, in a five-year plan published on Tuesday. The plan, which builds off of China's 14th Five-Year Plan published earlier this year, comes as the country has pushed forward its regulatory framework for data and technology.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-11-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 11:34 IST
The plan, which builds off of China's 14th Five-Year Plan published earlier this year, comes as the country has pushed forward its regulatory framework for data and technology. It re-affirms data as a "factor of production" and a "national strategic resource". The plan contains six key tasks, including improving the "marketization" of data, improving computing power, and playing a leading role in developing global technology standards.

It also called for the strengthening of the management of cross-border data flows and more support for open source initiatives. The scale of China's big data industry will exceed 3 trillion yuan ($470.79 billion) by the end of 2025, MIIT estimated.

Beijing implemented two key laws this year - the Personal Information Protection Law and the Data Security Law, which govern how companies and organizations may store and move data. ($1 = 6.3723 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

