AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

Swiss multinational healthcare company Roche is using Amazon Web Services (AWS) to facilitate secure research collaboration, deliver new diagnostic technologies, and unlock insights from health data to deliver high-quality, individually tailored care, the latter announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"With AWS, Roche is turning complex health data into a resource rather than an obstacle and reducing the time it takes to get new medicines into the hands of patients," said Kathrin Renz, Vice President of Business Development and Industries at Amazon Web Services.

The company uses AWS analytics and database services like Amazon OpenSearch Service, an AWS service that enables you to easily ingest, secure, search, aggregate, view, and analyze data, and Amazon Aurora, a fully managed relational database engine that's compatible with MySQL and PostgreSQL, that helps it gain actionable insights from its enterprise, research, clinical, digital health, and real-world patient data.

Additionally, AWS services such as AWS Lambda, a serverless, event-driven compute service, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service and Amazon SageMaker, an AWS service that helps developers and data scientists build, train, and deploy machine learning models quickly, allow the Swiss healthcare company to ingest, store, process, and rapidly analyze health data collected by smart devices.

Roche also leverages AWS's scalable high-performance computing capabilities as well as AWS container and analytics services like Amazon Redshift to securely process and extract insights from dozens of petabytes of genomic data from over 300,000 consenting cancer patients globally while complying with all applicable data privacy laws.