Microsoft rolling out redesigned Notepad for Windows 11 to Insiders

Microsoft is rolling out the redesigned Notepad for Windows 11 to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. In addition to a new UI, the update includes a number of changes including support for multi-level undo.

Firstly, the updated UI aligns with the new visual design of Windows 11, including rounded corners, Mica, and more. The redesigned Notepad for Windows 11 has added support for dark mode. The all-new dark theme will help you reduce eye strain, especially in low-light conditions.

"Our favorite new feature is dark mode. This has been a top community ask, and we hope you love this gorgeous new theme as much as we do. By default, Notepad will adapt to your system theme preferences, but you can change this option yourself in the brand-new settings page which is the new home for font options as well," Microsoft wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

With this update, Microsoft is also introducing a redesigned find and replace experience in Notepad and is also adding support for multi-level undo, one of the top-requested features.

Microsoft said that there are some known issues in this preview version which it will address in future updates. These include:

issues affecting keyboard access keys usage for when switching between different input languages or while using Japanese IME, and under certain circumstances

unexpected behaviour when using shift-click to select text or when scrolling.

improve performance when opening very large files.

"Productivity, performance, and reliability are paramount in Notepad. Regardless of how you incorporate Notepad into your workflows, we will ensure that Notepad continues to excel in those areas. In the preview version, we are releasing today, there are a number of known issues that we will be addressing in future updates," the company said.

For more details, head over to the official post.