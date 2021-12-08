Left Menu

Russia ratchets up internet crackdown with block of privacy service Tor

Russia stepped up state oversight of internet activity on Wednesday by blocking the website of privacy service Tor, with the communications regulator accusing it of enabling access to illegal content.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:01 IST
Russia ratchets up internet crackdown with block of privacy service Tor
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia stepped up state oversight of internet activity on Wednesday by blocking the website of privacy service Tor, with the communications regulator accusing it of enabling access to illegal content. The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the website www.torproject.org had been prohibited on the basis of a court decision.

"The grounds for this were the placement of information on this website that enable the operation of tools that provide access to unlawful content," Roskomnadzor said in a statement. "Today, access to the resource has been restricted."

Tor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters verified that the Tor website was inaccessible. There was limited access to the Tor browser and other elements of the Tor infrastructure.

The Tor anonymity network is used to hide computer IP addresses in order to conceal the identity of an internet user. Russia has sought to block at least 14 VPNs this year, but some services are still operational.

Foreign tech companies have been under increasing pressure over the content shared on their platforms, along with demands they set up offices on Russian soil, but Russia has also targeted virtual private networks (VPN), in a campaign critics say stifles internet freedom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Olympian Ruggiero; China says U.S. diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Don't penalise athletes for politics - U.S. Ol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021