Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation (''Toshiba'') today announces the massive capacity 18TB[1] addition to its N300 NAS HDD line-up. High growth in data creation is driving demand for higher storage capacities, and work-from-home customers need fast access to data and the ability to archive and share data in private cloud environments. The 18TB N300 delivers greater storage capacity and power efficiency to meet the growing needs of storage customers. The 18TB N300 is a 9-disk helium-sealed conventional magnetic recording (CMR) drive that leverages Toshiba's new innovative Flux Control Microwave-Assisted Magnetic Recording (FC-MAMR™) technology. FC-MAMR™ advances CMR capacity to 18TB and delivers increased density per platter over previous designs. This is the 3rd generation to use Toshiba's pioneering 9-disk helium-sealed mechanical design.

MAMR technology is the one solution that extends HDD data capacities. The ability of HDD using a new MAMR head to significantly improve the writing ability of the Microwave-Assisted Switching (MAS) effect has been developed recently. Toshiba will continue to satisfy market demand and advance CMR drive data densities with MAMR technology.

The 18TB N300 models are engineered for 24/7 operation and have a workload rating of 180TB/year[2]. Up to eight drive bays are supported by the NAS 3.5-inch[3] drive.

The 7200RPM 18TB N300 drive is designed with a 512MB buffer and delivers a consistently high level of performance with a sustained transfer rate of 268 MiB/s[4], making it the preferred choice of home offices and small businesses.

[1] Definition of capacity: One terabyte (TB) = one trillion bytes, but storage capacity actually available may vary depending on operating environment and formatting. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

[2] The workload is a measure of the data throughput in a year, and it is defined as the amount of data written, read or verified by commands from the host system.

[3] ''3.5-inch'' means the form factor of HDDs. It does not indicate a drive's physical size.

[4] A mebibyte (MiB) means 220, or 1 048 576 bytes, and a gibibyte (GiB) means 230, or 1 073 741 824 bytes.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, the content of services, and contact information, is current and believed to be accurate as of the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

* FC-MAMRTM is a trademark of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.

* Company names, product names, and service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

