Iran lets IAEA replace its cameras at Karaj workshop

Iran has allowed the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, to replace its cameras at a centrifuge parts workshop, according to an Iranian media outlet affiliated to Iran's top security body.

"Due to legal and security checks on the affected cameras, as well as the IAEA's steps to condemn the act of vandalism against the Tessa complex, Iran has voluntarily authorised the agency to replace the damaged cameras with new ones," Nournews said on Wednesday. "Iran made it clear from the outset that it would not be allowed to service or replace the cameras until the responsible bodies conducted their security and technical checks on the cameras," Nournews added.

The Tessa workshop in Karaj was the victim of apparent sabotage in June in which one of four IAEA cameras there was destroyed. Iran did not return that camera's "data storage medium" and the IAEA asked Iran in a September report to locate it and explain.

