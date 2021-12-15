Left Menu

Iran lets IAEA replace its cameras at Karaj workshop

"Iran made it clear from the outset that it would not be allowed to service or replace the cameras until the responsible bodies conducted their security and technical checks on the cameras," Nournews added. The Tessa workshop in Karaj was the victim of apparent sabotage in June in which one of four IAEA cameras there was destroyed.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 17:50 IST
Iran lets IAEA replace its cameras at Karaj workshop

Iran has allowed the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, to replace its cameras at a centrifuge parts workshop, according to an Iranian media outlet affiliated to Iran's top security body.

"Due to legal and security checks on the affected cameras, as well as the IAEA's steps to condemn the act of vandalism against the Tessa complex, Iran has voluntarily authorised the agency to replace the damaged cameras with new ones," Nournews said on Wednesday. "Iran made it clear from the outset that it would not be allowed to service or replace the cameras until the responsible bodies conducted their security and technical checks on the cameras," Nournews added.

The Tessa workshop in Karaj was the victim of apparent sabotage in June in which one of four IAEA cameras there was destroyed. Iran did not return that camera's "data storage medium" and the IAEA asked Iran in a September report to locate it and explain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021