Insurer Prudential Financial pushes U.S. back to office to January -source

Insurer Prudential Financial Inc has pushed its back-to-office plan in the United States to January on a voluntary basis, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The decision to move back to office in January was shared with employees before Thanksgiving, the source said.

Also Read: WikiLeaks founder Assange one step closer to extradition to United States

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)