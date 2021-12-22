Left Menu

You can now easily create rules for incoming Google Voice calls

Lastly, Google Voice users can now apply rules for all their contacts or specific groups within their contacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-12-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 10:01 IST
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google Voice users can now easily set custom rules for how incoming calls from specific contacts should be handled. The new options within the Google Voice settings allow you to route incoming calls in ways that are most efficient to your workflows and productivity, the company says.

More specifically, the new options let you forward calls from specific contacts to your linked phone numbers or directly to voicemail. To create a rule:

  • Go to Settings > Calls > Custom call forwarding > Create a rule
  • Enter the contact(s) you want to create a rule for. Search for contacts or contact labels in the search bar.
  • Customize the rule
  • Click Save

To forward calls to your linked phone numbers:

  • Under "Take the following action," click Forward calls.
  • Under "Forward to these numbers," choose the linked number you want to use to receive calls from the contact or contact group.
  • Click Save.

Secondly, with this update, you can opt to screen calls from specific contacts. To screen calls from a specific individual or group:

  • Under the "Screen the call" option, choose a call screen option:
    • to let Google Voice decide whether to screen the call, click 'No preference'
    • to hear the name of the caller before you answer, click 'Always screen'
    • to turn off the call screen, click 'Never screen'
  • Click Save

Thirdly, you can set custom voicemail greetings for specific contacts:

  • Under "If the call isn't answered, play this voicemail greeting," make a voicemail greeting selection
  • Click Save

