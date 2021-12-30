Left Menu

New OxygenOS update lands on OnePlus 9/9 Pro with bug fixes

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 20:15 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro have started receiving a new update - OxygenOS 12 C.40 - that addresses a couple of issues on the handsets.

"We are happy to share with you this new release resolves a few of the pending issues. In this build, we concentrated on solving the issues that were most reported recently, including the failure to connect to 5G in specific scenarios as well as the system upgrade failure some of you were facing," OnePlus wrote in a post on the community forums.

Below is the complete update changelog:

System

  • Fixed the issue of system upgrade failure in specific scenarios

Network

  • Fixed the issue of being unable to access the 5G network in some scenarios

The update is rolling out in batches to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 users in India and North America and will reach a limited number of users today, with a broader rollout to commence in a few days if no critical bugs are found. Go to Settings > System > System Updates to manually check for the update.

Builds

OnePlus 9

  • IN LE2111_11_C.40
  • NA LE2115_11_C.40

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • IN LE2121_11_C.40
  • NA LE2125_11_C.40

OnePlus 9/9 Pro: Specifications

The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro both are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. While the vanilla model features a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display, the Pro variant has a bigger 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display.

Both models pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support. The OnePlus 9 Pro also supports 50W wireless fast charging.

Speaking of the cameras, the OnePlus 9 Pro houses a 48MP quad-camera setup whereas the vanilla model is equipped with a 48MP triple camera setup.

For quick biometric authentication, both handsets have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

